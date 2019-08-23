UPDATE: OPD release name of suspect who prompted school lockouts

The Omaha Police Department on Friday provided more details about a standoff that led to school lockouts Thursday afternoon, including the name of the suspect involved.

According to the release, a warrant had been issued out of California for Terrance Lovelle Newsome, 49, who was believed to be living in the apartment building near 65th Street and Sorensen Parkway.

Officers knocked on the suspect’s door, announced themselves, then heard a gunshot from inside the apartment and saw shattered fragments fall from the front door, the release states.

The officers took tactical positions as more gunshots were fired from the suspect’s apartment, and began evacuating the building, the release states.

A final shot was fired from the apartment and officer’s report hearing a thud and believed the suspect had collapsed.

According to the release, Omaha Police SWAT was deployed and additional officers contacted neighboring residents, moving them to a safe area.

After contact with the suspect was unsuccessful, officers entered the apartment and saw the witness unresponsive and on the ground with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the release states. The officers took the suspect into custody and discovered the gun under his body, according to the release.

OFD medics on the scene pronounced Newsome dead at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation, but as of now, there is no indication that officers discharged weapons.