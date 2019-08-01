UPDATE: Three more arrested in connection to a shots fired at officers incident

Two 16-year-old male juveniles and 18-year-old Gisselle Rosales-Rodriquez were arrested Thursday for an incident in which shots were fired at officers that occurred on June, 19.

According to a report, Omaha Police Detectives Jeffery Wasmund and Darren Cunningham were in southeast Omaha along with an intern on June 19, when they stumbled upon two males suspiciously sprint to a vehicle. They followed the vehicle at a distance and called for Uniform Patrol Bureau cars to respond. It was later discovered the individuals had tagged a building with gang-related graffiti.

The detectives and intern followed the two males to about 13th and Pine St. when shots were fired at the detectives from a residency nearby. The shots hit the front bumper of the detective’s car and neither the detectives nor the intern was harmed, according to the report.

The suspects fled the scene, some in the car and others on foot. According to the report, after interviews of witnesses and involved parties, it was discovered that the people in the car knew of the weapons at the house.

The report states that soon after the investigation, Keven Solorzano was booked for three counts of Attempted Murder and three counts of Use of Weapon to Commit a Felony. Three juvenile males were arrested for three counts of Aiding and Abetting and Tampering with Evidence.

Thursday, three more people were arrested, according to the report.

One male juvenile was booked for Attempted 1st Degree Assault. A second male juvenile was booked for 1st degree Assault, Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony, Shooting at an Occupied Dwelling and Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Criminal Mischief.

Gisselle Rosales-Rodriquez, 18, was booked for accessory to a felony.

This investigation is ongoing and individuals with information should contact the Omaha Police Department at 402-444-5600 or Crimestoppers at 444-STOP.

