UPDATE: Temporary stoplight installed at N-50 and Platteview Road

On Monday, July 29, a temporary traffic signal is expected to be activated at the intersection of N-50 and Platteview Road by traveler's request, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation press release, the traffic signal is being used to relieve flood-related traffic and to determine if a more permanent solution is necessary.

6 News investigated the area earlier this month and feared that the intersection was in need of a safety measure. The district engineer, Tim Weander, confirmed that recent traffic counts support the new stoplight.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation reminds commuters to tread carefully through detours.