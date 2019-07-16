UPDATE: Robbery under investigation near 25th and Dodge St.

More details have been released regarding a robbery that took place Monday morning near 25th and Dodge St.

According to the Omaha Police Department, Council Bluffs Police Officers performed a traffic stop and arrested Michael Hymes as a suspect in the robbery.

According to the police report, Hymes was booked at the Pottawattamie Jail for Fugitive from Justice and will be sent to Omaha to face robbery charges.

Hymes is suspected of robbing the Creighton Federal Credit Union at 2575 Dodge St. Monday morning. He threatened a bomb on the exterior of the building and demanded money.

Hymes collected and fled the scene.