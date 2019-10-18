UPDATE: Pedestrian hit at 67th and L died at hospital, driver cited

A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later died Friday afternoon after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing L Street near 67th.

A white SUV sits with front-end damage and a broken windshield on the road near 67th and L streets on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Police said the vehicle hit a man who was crossing the street at a crosswalk. (Roger Hamer / WOWT)

Omaha Police said, Thomas Smith was crossing at the intersection with the light around 2:15 p.m. when he was hit by an eastbound white SUV that violated the signal. The driver stopped, and a witness administered CPR on the victim until medics arrived, police said.

Smith was then transported to CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital where he later died.

Anthony Potter, the driver, was cited for a misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide.

