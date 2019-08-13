UPDATE: OPD stops attempted robbery, two booked

Omaha police say they were able to stop an attempted robbery at an Old Market business early Tuesday morning.

Hassan Mahamed has been booked for Attempted Felony Assault and Use of a Weapon and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony. Fuad Burale was booked for Attempted Shoplifting and False Information, according to a release by the OPD.

According to a release, officers spoke with an employee who said two females and two males entered Midtown Gas and Grocery at around 3:20 a.m. and attempted to leave with a case of beer.

The employee attempted to Mace the individuals and one of the males shot at the employee multiple times. No injuries were caused by the gunfire and the suspects left the store without the beer, according to the release.

Four people were later spotted and arrested near the Cubby's gas station and convenience store at roughly 5 a.m. just as police were investigating the earlier incident just down the street.

A detective saw four people approaching the Cubby's and suspected they were the same people. Police were able to stop the four before they entered the store believing they were about to rob the business.

The other parties were interviewed and released.

Surveillance provided is a courtesy video.

