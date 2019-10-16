UPDATE: Daycare worker arrested for Felony Child Abuse, mother speaks out

On October 9, Bellevue Police responded to a report made by a mother who said her 2-year-old sustained a dislocated elbow while at daycare that day.

The child attended It's a Kidz World Daycare.

According to a release from the Bellevue Police department, after investigation, detectives learned that 27-year-old Lisa Adkins was employed and responsible for the child at the time of injury. Detectives believe Adkins caused the injury.

Adkins started with the daycare in August and was responsible for caring for toddlers from 18 months to 2 years, according to other daycare workers.

The child's mother, Deja Philips, also works at the daycare and rushed the 2-year-old to the hospital after he wouldn't stop crying and wasn't moving his arm.

According to the daycare, Adkins changed her story about what happened multiple times.

"She told somebody, they didn't relay the message, when he was two or three minutes in and he was not moving his arm he was crying, that kind of thing, because his mom works here someone should have got his mom and nobody did," said Keana Sept Mathews, with It's a Kidz World Daycare.

The daycare says they have surveillance videos, but Adkins's story did not match the video.

"The way she was acting, I could tell something wasn't right and so that's when I took him to the hospital," said Philips. "My first thing was to go straight to the owner, director and be like look at the cameras, what happened."

According to the daycare, Adkins told coworkers that the toy set is how the boy hurt his arm. That story didn't match the video.

Adkins and another employee were fired and Wednesday Adkins was arrested for Felony Child Abuse.