UPDATE: DCHD updates public on first coronavirus patient in Nebraska

The Douglas County Health Department is providing an update regarding the first identified coronavirus case in Nebraska.

(Photo: CDC) (MGN)

Methodist Hospital confirms that on Friday a 36-year-old woman who had returned from the UK in February tested positive for Novel Coronavirus which causes the disease COVID-19.

Methodist Hospital says that the patient was cared for in a negative airflow environment with the proper protective equipment before being transported to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit.

According to Dr. Audi Pour, the director of the Douglas County Health Department, the patient is currently stable.

Dr. Pour says that one of the first tasks after identifying the disease is working through a clear history of where that patient has been. The patient has reported going to a basketball game at a Fremont YMCA, a dinner, and multiple health care facilities.

After an investigation, Dr. Pour and other health care professionals determined the most at-risk individuals the patient was in contact with was the health care workers.

According to a release, as of Saturday, there have been 30+ employees who will be asked to quarantine for 14 days. They will be asked to provide updates twice daily.

One of those employees is being quarantined at Nebraska Medicine because their home has elderly occupants.

Increased precautions at entry points at the hospitals and clinics will also be utilized. Visitors are asked to avoid coming to the hospital if experiencing flu-like symptoms, according to the release.

Dr. Pour says her office will be working through the weekend to determine if any other individuals need to self-quarantine. Her two goals are to contain the spread and to protect the high-risk individuals.

According to Pour, high-risk individuals include the elderly, those with underlying disease, and those with compromised immune systems.

She reminds those who are considered high-risk to reconsider large gatherings, hugs, and handshakes.