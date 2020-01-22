UPDATE: Man killed in fiery crash northwest of Lincoln

A man was killed in a crash on Highway 79 Tuesday night, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. It was sleeting at the time and crash investigators believe weather may have played a factor in the accident.

Crash near Highways 34 & 79 on Jan. 21, 2020.

Emergency crews were called out to the scene just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, north of the Highway 79 and Highway 34 interchange. Three vehicles were involved. The driver killed was inside a Chevy Blazer that was fully engulfed in flames.

The drivers of the other two vehicles, a 19-year-old man from Raymond and 20-year-old woman from Lincoln, were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

LSO is still working to identify the person killed in the crash.

Both directions on Highway 79 were closed for about five hours.