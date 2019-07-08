UNO students study how we slip and fall

University of Nebraska Omaha students created a machine to study the nation’s leading cause of injuries, slipping and falling.

Assistant professor of bio-mechanics, Nate Hunt and his students spent two years developing what he calls a remote controlled banana peel.

“With the push of a button it can wirelessly trigger the loss of traction and then their foot will slip in a very natural way,” said Hunt. “When people walk on this treadmill we can quantify the forces they are producing with their feet against the ground.”

According to the team, this machine does more than just make you fall. It can track more advanced falls, even on a slope.

UNO has been rewarded a grant from the Federal Government for this machine, to continue studying how we fall.

“Our hope is that the future implications of this research will help us design better physical therapy and training Interventions,” said Hunt.