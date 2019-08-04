UNO student choreographs Sunday march against gun violence

As a weekend of gunfire echoes across America, people in Omaha planned to join forces Sunday night in honor of the fallen.

Preparations were in progress Sunday afternoon for a silent march beginning at 8 p.m. – a stand against gun violence in the country.

It starts at Baxter Arena, weaves through Aksarben and ends at Memorial Park.

UNO junior Justin Hering put out the call on Facebook Sunday morning after he woke up to see nine more people had been killed.

The 24-year-old shooter in Dayton injured 27 more people. His 22-year-old sister is among the dead.

The Ohio gunfire sounded 13 hours after a shooter in El Paso, Texas killed 20 people inside a Walmart. The 21-year-old gunman injured more than two dozen others.

Hering, already fed up with the amount of local gun violence, said this weekend's massacres were the tipping point for him.

“I wanted to create an event or a movement or a walk to address these issues because if someone doesn't stand up and say this is an important issue, I don't know who else will," he said.

This isn’t just a national issue for Justin. It hits home.