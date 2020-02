After beating Colorado College on Friday, UNO hockey split their series with the tigers on Saturday after they fell 3-2.

UNO hockey players celebrate after scoring a goal against Colorado College at Baxter Arena on Saturday, 2/22/20.

It was a 1-1 game after the first period. Then, the Mavs took a 2-1 lead in the second period.

Colorado College would score two of their own in the second to take the 3-2 lead. Both teams were scoreless in the third period.