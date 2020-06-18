Former UNO teaching assistant arrested for sexual assault of 15-year-old girl

The Omaha Police Department has arrested a former UNO teaching assistant with first-degree sexual assault, enticement by electronic communication device, and visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct.

29-year-old Xia Zhijun was taken into custody for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a then 15-year-old girl.

According to the police report, Zhijun arranged meetings with the 15-year-old beginning in July 2018 until February 2020 in various places in Omaha, one of them being on the UNO campus. Zhijun was 27-years-old at the time.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 17.