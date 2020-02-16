UNO excites home crowd, wins on senior day

The UNO men's basketball team ended a four-game losing streak on Sunday when they beat Denver 85 to 62.

It was a day where the team celebrated their two seniors, KJ Robinson and JT Gibson.

The excitement during the game came on a play this didn't even count.

As Denver was slowly showing they might make a run, Marlon Ruffin slammed home a putback dunk that made the crowd and Omaha bench go wild.

It gave the Mavs a spark and they really took off after that.

UNO has one home game left this season.

They plat at Fort Wayne on Thursday night.