UNO defeats Montana in OT, stays unbeaten at home

The Omaha men's basketball team came into Saturday undefeated at Baxter Arena.

KJ Robinson of the Mavericks celebrates after a made three against Montana on Saturday, 12/21/19.

Despite trailing by five with less than a minute to go, UNO got some help at the foul line and a JT Gibson three tied things at 72 with 2.1 seconds left.

The game went to overtime where Omaha would pull off an 87-82 win.

KJ Robinson led the way with 24 points and Gibson poured in 22.

The big issue was turnovers.

Montana scored 19 points on 20 Omaha turnovers.

"If we would have just made our free throws and cut off our turnovers, it would've been just ours in regulation," said Gibson.

The game ended non-conference play for UNO. Coach Derrin Hansen thinks the win gives his team confidence heading into Summit League play.

"Are we where the Mavericks should be right now?," Hansen asked. "I'll never say yes or no because I don't want to put a ceiling on us, but a lot of people would look at the overall body of work and say yeah there were plenty of times where we have a chance to be a pretty good basketball team."

Next up for the Mavericks: They take on South Dakota STate in Omaha on Dec. 29.