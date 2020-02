Not long after the anticipated arctic front pushed into the Omaha-metro on Wednesday with falling snow, UNO issued an alert to students and faculty that all early classes were canceled for Thursday.

The University of Nebraska – Omaha is canceling all Thursday classes scheduled before 10 a.m. The campus will still be open regular hours, however, and employees are to report as scheduled.

