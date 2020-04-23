UNMC students perform for senior living facility

Residents at the Aksarben Village Senior Living got their own concert Thursday.

A group of students from the University of Nebraska Medical Center called Musicians for Healing put on the show outside.

They believe music can lift people's spirits which may lead to a more speedy recovery if someone is sick.

"People that we've played for in the past, both providers and patients, have said how much they appreciate this. That someone would take the time to do something for them for no benefit other than just playing music," said Natasha Hongsermeir-Graves, the Coordinator of Musicians for Healing.

There were nine groups of students playing on all sides of the building so everyone got a chance to hear them play.