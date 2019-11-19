UNMC announces ice skating rink opening

The University of Nebraska Medical Center's outdoor ice skating rink will open on Friday, November 29th and stay open until Sunday, February 2nd.

The rink is located east of 42nd Street, between Emile Street and Dewey Avenue.

The rink s open to the public for $5, which includes skate rentals. UNMC asks that only cash and credit are used, check and debit will not be accepted.

The rink will be closed on Mondays and open from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Friday and Saturday it will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sundays, you can skate from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. The rink will be closed on Christmas Day.

“We are really proud of our ice rink,” said William Lawlor, assistant vice chancellor for business and finance. “We think it’s the best outdoor skating rink in the city, and we want people to come out and use it. It’s a perfect way for families to go outdoors, get some exercise and enjoy a fun winter activity.

For information regarding the ice skating rink, visit UNMC's website.