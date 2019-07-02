UNMC announces HIV research breakthrough

UNMC announced Tuesday that researchers there, in cooperation a team at Temple University, have made a major step in developing a cure for HIV.

Dr. Howard Gendelman's group at UNMC. (Photo courtesy of UNMC)

The researchers say they have eliminated — for the first time — "replication-competent HIV-1 DNA, the virus responsible for AIDS, from the genomes of living animals."

Researchers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center joined Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University for the study, reported online today in the journal Nature Communications.

"(The study) marks a critical step toward the development of a possible cure for human HIV infection," according to a UNMC press release.

“Our study shows that treatment to suppress HIV replication and gene editing therapy, when given sequentially, can eliminate HIV from cells and organs of infected animals,” said Dr. Kamel Khalili of the Comprehensive NeuroAIDS Center at LKSOM, who is also a senior investigator on the study.

Dr. Howard Gendelman of UNMC, also a senior investigator on the project, credited the teamwork.

“This achievement could not have been possible without an extraordinary team effort that included virologists, immunologists, molecular biologists, pharmacologists, and pharmaceutical experts,” he said. “Only by pooling our resources together were we able to make this groundbreaking discovery.”