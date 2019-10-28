UNMC Science Cafe forum to focus on cannabis, cannabidiol

The next Omaha Science Cafe will focus on medical findings surrounding the use of cannabis and cannabidiol.

The speaker will be Dr. Matthew Garlinghouse, who is an assistant professor of neurological sciences at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Garlinghouse's clinical practice involves patients with cancer and seizure disorders, as well as psychiatric disorders. His research includes using varying neuroimaging techniques to evaluate the effects of cannabis on brain reward circuitry and general brain structure.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St., Omaha.

Science Cafés involve face-to-face conversations with scientists about current science topics.