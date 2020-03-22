UNMC/Nebraska Medicine looking for sewers to help repair scrubs

The Omaha research hospital system that has been at the forefront of the nation's fight to contain coronavirus is looking for help from those with sewing skills.

While some in the community have taken it upon themselves to make masks, UNMC/Nebraska Medicine said on Twitter that the gesture isn't needed at this time. Instead, the medical center put a call out Sunday on social media for anyone with sewing skills to help repair scrubs for clinical and cleanup teams.

"Some of our gowns, scrub pants and shirts have broken or knotted drawstrings," the post reads. "If we can mobilize some local support, we can get these back in rotation and on the backs of our hard-working clinical teams and cleanup teams."

Anyone interested in assisting is asked to send an email to linen@nebraskamed.com to arrange for some clean gowns and scrubs in need of some repairs.