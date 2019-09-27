UNL announces North Stadium Expansion Project

The University of Nebraska has unveiled its North Stadium Expansion Project, a 350,000 square foot, $155 million facility that Athletic Director Bill Moos calls the "best facility of its kind."

UNL North Stadium Expansion rendering

Moos say this will be a state-of-the-art facility to move the football program into the future.

The project was unveiled at a Friday afternoon news conference.

Husker Coach Scott Frost said a new facility wasn't on his radar when he came back to coach Nebraska but he said it's important to, "make sure we're competing at the highest level." He said, "It's going to make us feel more like a family than we ever have."

Moos said fund-raising is in progress, they hope to break ground in the spring and move into the new facility in 2022.

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said, "What a day to be a Nebraskan," and called this "a really amazing time for the University of Nebraska."

Chancellor Green reaffirmed that Nebraska wants to get back to competing at the highest level of athletics and he said this investment is aimed at achieving that goal.

The ‘Go Big’ project will provide Nebraska Athletics with a facility that will be the largest of its kind in the country.

The facility will provide the Nebraska football program with a new locker room, strength and conditioning center, athletic medicine facility, equipment room, meeting rooms, coaches’ offices and an additional outdoor practice facility.

Plans for the building also include the training table and academic support facilities for student-athletes across all 24 Nebraska sports.

The footprint of the new athletic facility will sit on part of the current location of Ed Weir Track, the outdoor home of the Nebraska track and field program.

As part of the facilities plan, Nebraska will construct a new outdoor track stadium north of the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Innovation Campus. The new outdoor track will be closer to Nebraska’s indoor track facility and coaches’ offices, which are housed at the Devaney Center.