UNL cancels upcoming travel abroad due to coronavirus concerns

UNL is suspending upcoming university-sponsored foreign travel for students for the remainder of the spring semester, university officials said in a statement Thursday.

The statement from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln says students who were already in the midst of education-abroad programs overseas would be permitted to continue in those programs only "as long as the CDC level for their country remains below level 3."

The university isn't placing formal restrictions on university-related travel by faculty or staff at this time, according to the release, but administrators are urging caution and asking staff to consider whether any travel — domestic or international — could be canceled or postponed to a later date.

University officials were also encouraging students, faculty, and staff "be thoughtful about personal international travel" when making Spring Break plans.

"UNL wishes to remind students and staff that there are currently no known cases of the novel coronavirus in the state of Nebraska, outside those being treated at the containment units at UNMC," the release states.