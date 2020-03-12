UNL cancels classes, will teach remotely after spring break

Classes have been canceled at the University of Nebraska - Lincoln from March 16 to March 20, and classes will be held March 30 onward remotely - not in person, they announced Thursday.

RELATED: Continuing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

The university and housing units will remain open while students are encouraged to return home if they can. Students who cannot go home will be supported in residence halls.

All non-essential university domestic and international travel has been suspended through the end of the semester, the university's statement reads.

All summer study-abroad programs through June 30 are canceled.