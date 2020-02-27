Citing coronavirus precautions, UNL canceling some study-abroad programs

Concerns about coronavirus are impacting UNL's study-abroad programs.

Ronnie Green, chancellor of the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, issued an update Thursday to address concerns over the coronavirus, as study-abroad programs to mainland China as well as Italy, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam have been canceled.

“All UNL-sponsored study abroad programs to these locations have been canceled for spring and summer,” Green said in the release. “In addition, we are monitoring a number of other locations in anticipation of possible restrictions."

The university has also been in contact UNL students who are already studying in these countries, he said in the release.

Campus leadership, along with public health officials, the university system and the University of Nebraska Medical Center, are making plans for “the eventual emergence of the coronavirus in Nebraska,” Green said.

“Given the continuing spread of the coronavirus globally and the expectations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that additional infections are likely across the U.S., I wanted to update the campus on steps we are continuing to take to help protect our community,” Green said.

This includes working to prevent the spread of the disease in both the classroom and workplace while keeping faculty, staff and students informed with up-to-date information.

The U.S. State Department and CDC made several travel advisories or warnings in place while NU policy now restricts university members travel to South Korea, mainland China, and Mongolia.

“I want to reiterate that there are currently no known cases of coronavirus in the state of Nebraska, outside those transported to the containment units at UNMC,” Green said. “If this were to change, we will immediately communicate with our UNL community.”

Green added university medical experts have issued reminders that the best methods to prevent contracting coronavirus are handwashing and staying home if you feel ill.

The list of countries will continue to evolve, the release states, encouraging university members with concerns or questions about travel plans or academic programs abroad to contact the Education Abroad Office or Director of Global Safety and Security through educationabroad@unl.edu or globalsafety@unl.edu; or to call 402-472-5358.

Students who believe they are experiencing symptoms related to coronavirus should contact the University Health Center at 402-472-5000.