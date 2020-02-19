UFC returns to Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank Arena for Smith vs. Teixeira

UFC will return to the Pinnacle Bank Arena for the second time in two years April 25, with the main event featuring No. 3 ranked light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith of Omaha, Neb. against No. 9 Glover Teixeira, of Danbury, Conn.

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Smith vs. Teixeira will stream live from the arena while fights are carried exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The main card will begin at 7 p.m. while the preliminary bouts start at 4 p.m. Doors will open at 3 p.m.

Also on the card, No. 10 ranked strawweight Cynthia Calvillo will move up in weight class to contend against No. 12 ranked flyweight Antonina Shevchenko.

Smith (32-14) will be fighting in Nebraska for the first time as part of the UFC. He joined the light heavyweight division in 2018, making a name for himself with first-round knockouts over former champions Rashad Evans and Mauricio Rua. His next bout will be his third in a row against a former-title challenger.

Since joining the UFC in 2012, Teixeira (30-7) is seeking his fourth win in a row. Tied with champion Jon Jones for the most stoppages in light heavyweight division history, Teixeira has scored wins over Rashad Evans, Ovince Saint Preux and Ion Cutelaba. He now plans on breaking back into the top five with a record-setting performance.

Shevchenko (8-1, fighting out of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan) is a former K-1 and Muay Thai world champion. She holds wins over Ji Yeon Kim and Lucie Pudilova. She now intends to build the first win streak of her UFC career.

A top contender in the strawweight division, Calvillo (8-1-1, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) moves up in weight for the first time in her UFC career. A submission specialist, she has locked in finishes against Amanda Cooper, Pearl Gonzalez and Poliana Botelho. Calvillo now aims to make a statement by winning against Shevchenko.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com.

Announced bouts on the card include:

Ovince Saint Preux (24-13, fighting out of Knoxville, Tenn.) vs. Shamil Gamzatov (14-0, fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia).

Evan Dunham (18-7-1, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) vs. Michael Johnson (20-15, fighting out of Boca Raton, Fla.).

Mackenzie Dern (7-1, fighting out of Long Beach, Calif.) vs. Ariane Carnelossi (12-2, fighting out of Presidente Prudente, Sao Paulo, Brazil).

Anthony Rocco Martin (17-5, fighting out of St. Cloud, Minn.) vs. David Zawada (17-5, fighting out of Düsseldorf, Germany).

Andrew Sanchez (12-5, fighting out of Montreal, Quebec, Canada) vs. Zak Cummings (23-7, fighting out of Kansas City, Mo).

Lightweight Roosevelt Roberts (9-1, fighting out of San Bernardino, Calif.) vs. Matt Frevola (8-1-1, fighting out of Long Island, NY).

Alexander Romanov (11-0, fighting out of Gagauzia, Moldova) vs. Raphael Pessoa (10-1, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil).

Christos Giagos (17-8, fighting out of Hawthorne, Calif.) vs. Alan Patrick (15-2, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil).

