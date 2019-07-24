Lincoln boy fights for his life after near-drowning

The family of a 2-year-old Lincoln boy, who was found in a pool on Sunday night, says he continues to fight for his life. Family describes Kayson as a fighter and they’re asking for prayers.

Kayson was flown to Omaha Children's Hospital after the near-drowning near 32nd and Potter. Adults at the home reported Kayson had not been seen for a couple of minutes. He was found unconscious in the home's pool.

Kayson was last reported in critical condition. According to a Go Fund Me page set up by family, Kayson’s mom, dad, and sister are staying by his side. Money raised through the page will allow them to stay with Kayson without financial worry.

The family says, due to an outpouring of support, they will also be selling #KaysonStrong shirts. You can find more information on the shirts and the fundraiser here.

