Two victims and a suspect injured in assault in north Omaha

Omaha Police are investigating an assault case that sent three people to the hospital for treatment Thursday — two victims and the suspect.

The incident happened over the noon hour at the Boyd Street Apartments at 65th Avenue and Boyd.

Officers on scene tell 6 News that the three people transported for treatment all suffered cuts, perhaps stab wounds. Two of the three were seriously injured.

Investigators are trying to sort out what happened.

If you have any information on the incident contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.