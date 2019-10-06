Two-vehicle crash interrupts neighborhood power

A traffic accident near 33rd and Lake streets knocked out power to some people in the area early Sunday morning.

Two-vehicle crash knocks out power as utility pole topples

The wreck happened around 2:15 a.m.

A car involved had extensive damage and the other vehicle, a truck, hit a power pole becoming tangled in the power lines as the pole broke in two from the impact.

The Omaha Public Power District had area power restored by around 3 a.m.

There was no initial word on injuries.

Details of the accident remain under review.