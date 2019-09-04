Two ticketed for false reporting after crash with Omaha Mayor

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert was involved in a crash last Wednesday and what happens in the other vehicle is surprising after viewing security footage from a neighboring business.

Most of the time the Omaha Mayor has a driver, a member of her security team that shuttles her to and from meetings, but last week she was driving alone on her way to meet security.

Stothert was uninjured but her SUV sustained damages estimated at $8,500, and she tells 6 News she’s never been in an accident before now.

A security camera at Omaha Track near 130th and I streets caught something the mayor couldn’t see on their cameras.

According to an accident report and the security video, the driver and passenger climbed over each other after the crash.

Investigators asked the driver why they switched seats and it turns out the driver has a suspended license and didn’t want to lose his job, according to the report.

According to the report, both the passenger and the driver were ticketed for false reporting.