Two teens facing charges relating to five robberies in March

Omaha Police arrested two teen boys Tuesday evening in connection with multiple robberies in the city.

According to an OPD release issued Wednesday, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old are each facing five counts of robbery, and use of a knife to commit a felony. The 15-year-old was also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

The teens were arrested after officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a robbery at El Culichi near 24th and Leavenworth streets, the release states. Employees told officers that two people came into the store demanding cash after one of them displayed a knife, the release states.

The pair took off on foot, according to witnesses, who pointed out their direction of escape to officers. Police units and robbery detectives set up a perimeter around the area, and found the suspects, who were arrested without incident, according to the release.

After further investigation, police said the pair would face charges in connection with the following robberies:



Monster Glass, 2618 Leavenworth St.

El Chango, 2405 Hickory St.

Park Ave Grocery, 1107 Park Ave.

Las Conshitas Bakery, 1344 Park Ave.

Mariscos El Culichi, 2229 Leavenworth St.

The investigation is ongoing, so police encourage anyone with information about the above crimes to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP; or leave a tip on omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.