Two teens arrested in connection with 17-year-old's shooting in September

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured another teen last month.

A 16-year-old male has been booked for first-degree assault and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony. Another 16-year-old has been booked for robbery.

The case relates to a Sept. 23 incident in which a 17-year-old suffered a number of gunshot wounds.

Officers were called to 42nd and Sprague streets shortly before 6:30 p.m. on that date, but no victim was located. The injured teen eventually turned up at the hospital and was taken to surgery although his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police announced the arrests on Monday and said the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656; or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.