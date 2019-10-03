Two suspects sought in shooting near 75th and Hartman

A shooting victim is recovering as police hunt for two suspects after gunfire near 75th and Hartman Avenue Wednesday night.

Shooting victim recovering as police search for two suspects

Officers were called to the location around 9:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that investigators say are not life threatening.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP. Anyone providing tips that lead to an arrest in a shooting is eligible for a $10,000 reward.