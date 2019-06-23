Two seriously injured by Sunday morning gunfire

Two people were seriously injured in a shooting near 32nd and Seward early Sunday morning.

The gunfire happened around 1 a.m.

Officers arrived to find two victims with gunshot wounds. One was in front of a house there and the other was on the south side of Seward Street.

Emergency crews performed CPR on both victims and both were transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police are looking for a suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.

