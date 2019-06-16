Two seriously injured as Harley and Charger collide in Lincoln

Two motorcycle riders were seriously injured in a Saturday evening collision with a car in Lincoln.

Police say their Harley Davidson was southbound on S. 16th Street when they ran a red light at K Street and collided with an eastbound Dodge Charger.

The 26-year old female passenger on the Harley was critically injured and the male driver, 34, suffered what police called "significant injuries."

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m.

No immediate citations were issued. The investigation continues.