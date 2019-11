Two men made off with cash from the Kum & Go near 132nd and Fort around 12:30 Friday morning.

Investigators said the robbers, wearing all dark clothing and something covering their faces, held-up the store and ran off.

Paramedics took the clerk to the hospital. The reason was not immediately specified but we’re told the clerk will recover.

If you have any information on the holdup, contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.