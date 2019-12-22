Two pets killed in house fire

Two pets were killed and two people were displaced by a fire in an home near 28th and Titus Avenue Saturday morning.

Authorities were called to the scene shortly after 11:30 a.m. They found smoke and flames on arrival.

The fire was concentrated in the kitchen. It was extinguished while a dog and a cat were taken from the home but neither survived.

Damage is estimated at $30,000 in structural loss.

The cause of the fire was deemed accidental and the Red Cross was on scene to assist the two people displaced.