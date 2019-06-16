Two people stabbed in attempted robbery

Two people are recovering from stab wounds after being attacked by a would-be robber near 18th and Deer Park Saturday night.

Police were called to the hospital around 8:45 p.m. when the victims turned up there seeking medical treatment.

The victims told officers that they were at 18th and Deer Park when two men approached and demanded money. The victims refused. One of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed both of the victims.

The failed robbers left and the victims made their way to the hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.