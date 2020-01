Authorities say a collision between a semitrailer and a car left two people dead in Sioux City at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the northbound semi collided with the eastbound car at an intersection. Driver of the car Jordan Lines, 19, and his passenger, 18-year-old Rebecca Cedeno, were pronounced dead at the scene. They lived in Sioux City.

Police have not released the name of the truck driver, who police say wasn't injured.