DEVELOPING: Two people found dead in Northeast Omaha home

Two people were found dead in a Northeast Omaha home by police responding to a report of shots fired just after midnight.

According to an Omaha Police report, officers investigating the report made at 12:03 a.m. Tuesday found two people already dead in a residence in the 6900 block of Northridge Drive.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call OPD's homicide unit at 402-444-5656; or contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org. Tips leading to the identification and arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

