Two people arrested in hunt for a wanted man

The hunt for a wanted man ended with the arrests of two people in Farragut, Iowa Thursday.

Jonathan Million, 30, of Marshalltown and Lisa Costello, 43, of Farragut are both facing a variety of charges.

Deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office got word that Million, who was wanted on a warrant out of Marshalltown, was hiding in a home on Essex Street in Farragut.

As deputies arrived at the home and tried to make contact with the residents the Sheriff's Office received an anonymous call about two masked men armed with guns at the bank in Riverton. That bank has been closed for several years. It was a false report.

Back at the Farragut house, deputies still on that scene noticed a man matching the description of their suspect leave the house. He noticed the deputies and went back inside.

Authorities then forced their way into the house and prepared to deploy Roby, the Fremont County K-9. The two people inside, Million and Costello, surrendered before Roby went in.

The Sheriff's Office said that deputies armed with a warrant turned up several pieces of evidence including a loaded firearm that had been reported stolen in a Fremont County burglary.

Million was arrested on the outstanding warrant out of Marshalltown as well as for Interference with Official Acts; Theft - 4th Degree and two counts of Possession of a Weapon by a felon.

Costello was arrested for Accessory of a Felony after the Fact; Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Authorities say more charges are pending.

The Tabor and Shenandoah police departments assisted in the investigation.