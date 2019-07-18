Two penitentiary staff members assaulted by inmate

Two staff members of the Nebraska State Penitentiary are recovering after being assaulted by an inmate.

The assaults happened on Wednesday, July 17th just before 6 p.m.

Corrections officials said one staff member suffered a serious injury including a cut that needed a topical adhesive. The second staff member suffered bruising.

Officials said the inmate verbally threatened and then punched a staff member in the face and head. The second staff member, who arrived to assist, was punched in the head. The first staff member deployed oleoresin capsicum (pepper spray) and additional staff members restrained the inmate.

Both injured staff members were treated at a Lincoln hospital and returned to work.

The incident will be investigated with findings provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.