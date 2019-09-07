Two pedestrians treated for injuries linked to street racing accident

A street racing accident sent a pair of pedestrian onlookers to the hospital late Friday night. The driver of the car that hit them has been cited.

The incident happened at Abbott Drive and Crown Point Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

Police say a Honda Civic driven by Daniel Ramirez, 29, was eastbound on Abbott Drive at a high rate of speed, approaching the Crown Point intersection.

According to investigators, Ramirez lost control of the car. The Honda hit a concrete median, a metal street sign and then hit three pedestrians who had been standing in the median watching the illegal race.

Police said the driver pushed the car into a parking lot while trying to leave the scene.

One of the injured pedestrians was treated for a head laceration and a fractured nose. Another was treated for back and wrist pain. A third person complained of back pain but refused hospital treatment.

Police tracked down Ramirez. He was cited for DUI; No Insurance and Reckless Driving.