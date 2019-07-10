Two new stores set to open at Gateway Mall

Two new stores will be coming to Gateway Mall in the coming months.

Dry Goods, which is a clothing store, will be opening just off Center Court across from Helzberg Diamonds, a spokesperson for Gateway Mall said.

That location is where the Lululemon Pop-up Shop was previously.

The store is expected to open in late summer, likely at the end of August or early September.

In addition, Lavelier will be opening a store next to Lids in the mall. This was previously the My Pillow location.

Lavelier is a “premium skincare brand” according to its website.

Lavelier is expected to open in late August or early September.

