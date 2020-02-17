'Handful' of people taken to UNMC containment units from flights at Omaha airport

Authorities confirmed with 6 News that a handful of people arriving at Eppley Airfield on Monday morning were transported to UNMC's National Quarantine Unit — the same place a woman quarantined for coronavirus at Camp Ashland was taken on Friday.

Two flights from the same airline that earlier this month brought 57 people quarantined for coronavirus to Omaha from China landed at Eppley Airfield on Monday morning.

People in containment suits were seen around the flights. Sources confirmed with 6 News that a handful of people on the flights were taken to UNMC.

The first Kalitta Air flight arrived in Omaha just after 7 a.m. Monday; the flight originated in Tokyo with a stop at Travis Air Force Base in Sacramento. The second Kalitta Air flight originating at Kelly Field in San Antonio landed at Eppley just before 9 a.m. Monday.

The Associated Press reported earlier this morning that a plane carrying American passengers from a cruise ship that was quarantined in Japan landed at a Northern California air force base just before midnight Sunday, A second flight touched down at a San Antonio air force base around 2.5 hours later, early Monday.

Local authorities referred 6 News questions about the flights to federal authorities, who said there's not a plan to move more evacuees to Camp Ashland.

