Two more cases of COVID-19 at Open Door Mission

The majority of the test results are in and it’s good news for one of the metro’s biggest homeless shelters.

After confirming six positive cases of COVID-19 last week, testing done over the weekend at The Open Door Mission shows they’ve escaped a worst-case-scenario.

“As of today we only have an additional one guest and one staff,” said Candace Gregory, President, and CEO, Open Door Mission.

Those cases are on top of four staff members and two guests testing positive last week. Those results triggering a massive effort by the Nebraska National Guard to conduct nearly 400 hundred tests over the weekend.

“They were on Sunday morning from 8 a.m until 3:30 p.m and they did not leave until everyone who wanted to participate did,” said Gregory.

Then the waiting began; the Open Door Mission preparing for the worst, sectioning off space to quarantine up to 70 people.

“We knew that the Douglas County Health Department had predicted that we possibly have 21 to 30 percent positives,” said Gregory.

But the majority of tests results in and only two additional cases, it looks like the Open Door Mission has beaten the odds.

“I’m going to sleep really good tonight,” said Gregory, “It’s been really a tough 48 hours.”

Adding to the emotional toll, one of the staff members who tested positive was hospitalized.

“I did have one hospital member who was hospitalized,” said Gregory. “But I’m so blessed and relieved to share with you that he was released today.”

The plan now is to stay the course. The shelter in place order will remain in effect as will other measures.

“Although though right now we have these low numbers we know that we have to be very diligent and not give up on the process of cleaning, sanitation, and following the CDC guidelines and best practices,” said Gregory.