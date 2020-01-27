HEARTLAND FLOOD: Two more Missouri River breaches repaired, U.S. Army Corps reports

Two Missouri River "outlet breaches" were closed on Saturday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported Monday.

The repairs mark the third and fourth breaches to be repaired on the Missouri River Levee System L-594, according to a USACE news release.

“Even with the recent winter weather the team has remained steadfast in their commitment to restoring the L-594 levee system,” Corina Zhang, USACE resident engineer for the L-594 project, said in the release. "...Closing these two breaches is a direct reflection of the field team's leadership and problem solving mentality."

USACE's Omaha district also disclosed that on Friday, it awarded a $4.7 million contract to Blade Masters Ground Maintenance of Bennington to repair the Salt Creek Levee systems in Lincoln, the release states.

According to the USACE, there are more than 500 miles of levees on the Missouri, Platte, and Elkhorn rivers and tributaries that have experienced significant flooding since March 2019.