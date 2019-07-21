Two men suffer stab wounds in La Vista fight

Sarpy County authorities are investigating an incident that sent two men to the hospital early Sunday morning for treatment of stab wounds.

Shortly after 1 a.m. at the Marriott Hotel in La Vista. An off-duty officer reported an assault.

Authorities say two men were apparently fighting in the parking lot. One stabbed the other. The victim followed the assailant into the hotel and stabbed him.

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Police from La Vista and Papillion as well as deputies from the Sarpy County Sheriff's Department responded to the incident.