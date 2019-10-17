Two men seriously injured by gunfire in Colfax County

Authorities in Colfax County are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting incident that seriously injured two men.

According to the County Attorney’s Office, the Colfax County Sheriff’s Department and the Schuyler Police Department were notified of a shooting at a home north of Highway 30.

Police were then notified of a 911 call from the Emergency Room entrance at a Schuyler hospital. Officers arrived there to find a pickup truck that had been driven onto the curb near the ER entrance and two men who were apparently suffering from shotgun injuries.

Authorities said both men were taken to a trauma unit for treatment and while they suffered serious injuries they are both expected to recover.

Investigators are trying to piece together what happened.

Deputies responded to a call from a woman at a rural home who told them that she had heard gunshots at her house. Investigators then located a scene where several shots had been fired from more than one weapon.

According to the County Attorney’s Office no suspects are being sought.

The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting in the ongoing investigation.