Two men sentenced in child pornography case

Two men are facing years in prison in connection with a child pornography case.

Brian Lee Rhodes, 39, was sentenced to 30 years in prison on each of three counts of Coercion and Enticement of a Minor as well as 20 years in prison for Distribution of Child Pornography. The sentences run concurrently.

Jeremy Eugene Jameson, 46, was sentenced to nearly three years for Access with Intent to View Child Pornography.

Both men were sentenced Wednesday, October 16th, by U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger.

The case came to the attention of law enforcement in March, 2018 when a parent told Creston, Iowa Police about an inappropriate conversation with Rhodes that she found on her 11-year-old daughter's Facebook account.

During a search of Facebook accounts created by Rhodes investigators found conversations in which Rhodes asked other minors to send him inappropriate pictures and video.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Omaha and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation also received a tip from Facebook that Rhodes, through a fraudulent Facebook account, sent Jameson an image of child pornography.